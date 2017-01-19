Big Changes Coming Soon

Local Outlook: On a day like today 40 years ago, it snowed in Miami! Snow flurries fell as far south as Homestead January 19, 1977. However, there is no snow in the forecast for South Florida in the near future.

Our weather pattern will be pleasant and staying warm through Saturday. High pressure will remain in control over the Southeast United States keeping sunshine and mostly dry weather in place. Over the weekend, high pressure begins to break down and a strong cold front starts to approach Florida. Ahead of the cold front, showers and storms will be possible with a gloomy Monday in the forecast. Behind the cold front, clearing and cooling will take place. Temperatures in the widespread 50’s will be possible, but just how low to start Tuesday is still uncertain. What we do know is that this front will have enough of a push to bring some Winter weather South Florida style early next week.

National Outlook: A series of low pressure systems will continue to affect the west coast of the United States. This pattern will bring much-needed rain with the heaviest expected for the coastal mountain ranges, and heavy snow over the Sierra Nevada mountains. Several Winter weather advisories and Winter storm warning are in effect across the west. Strong and gusty winds are also likely near the coast and higher elevations.

Heavy rain and storms are forecast from Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee and Florida panhandle with a couple of inches of rainfall possible. Localized flooding can’t be ruled out with some of the rain spreading into the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic region on Friday.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7