Basking in the Sunshine

Lingering showers are expected throughout Friday as a stalled front drapes over The Florida Keys. As the day warms up, expect scattered showers and storms in the forecast.

The farther south you are, southern Miami-Dade county and The Keys, the more likely you are to have a few showers around you. Therefore, only a few spotty showers are expected in Broward and Palm Beach counties to close out the work week.

As the front washes out into Saturday, high pressure will build in over the Sunshine State as we go into a hot and steamy Memorial Day weekend. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 90s, feeling more like upper 90s to 100s under mostly to partly sunny skies. Additionally, isolated showers and storms will favor the inland areas during the afternoon/evening hours off the sea breeze with a few coastal nighttime/morning showers.

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer and we are blazing into it! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/NvG6exVVbd — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) May 26, 2017

This will also be the trend into the week ahead.