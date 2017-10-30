Baby it’s Cool Outside!

South Florida after the downpours from Tropical Storm Philippe on Saturday, all the bad weather cleared out on Sunday courtesy of a cold front. That is why temperatures have tumbled into the 50’s to start the week. Make sure you weather light sweater or jacket! By the afternoon, temperatures will be nice and mild in the low 70’s with bright sunshine.

Our weather pattern will be nice and quiet the remainder of the week, just slightly warmer as the winds swing o

Winds turn out of the northeast for Halloween. We will start out cool and finish with mild temps. in the 60's. pic.twitter.com/m4BkqIYpEH — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 30, 2017

Tropical Update: A well-defined, non-tropical area of low pressure located about 1000 miles east of Bermuda is producing a large area of showers and storms. It could slowly acquire tropical characteristics by the middle of the week while it meanders over the central Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Azores. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a medium chance in developing through the next 5 days.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7