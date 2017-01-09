Local Weather: Baby, it’s cold outside! At least by South Florida standards, we need to sport the Winter gear… After a cold start in the upper 40’s to low 50’s, temperatures remain cool this Monday. A brisk breeze from the northwest is responsible for supplying the cold air and it will do so for one more day. By Tuesday, high pressure over the southeast United States will start to weaken and move into the Western Atlantic Ocean. This will slowly have temperatures moderate back to seasonal values with the return of an ocean breeze. Overall, we will have a quiet week with a strong breeze and an isolated shower possible.

South Florida can look forward to nice, cool weather with a quick shower possible. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/rTcCEWZcdx — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 9, 2017

National Weather: Periods of heavy rain will impact parts of California and Nevada through Wednesday bringing flood concerns. While the Sierra and Cascades will be dealing with snow. However, the upper Midwest and Great Lakes will have another storm produce snow and Ice on Tuesday.

Have a great day South Florida and stay warm!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7