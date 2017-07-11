Local Weather: South Florida high pressure will be in control today allowing for our typical Summer pattern to be experienced today. It is definitely be a lot drier in comparison to yesterday with only the possibility of seeing a few coastal showers late morning and the sea breeze developing storms well west in the afternoon. Temperatures will also be steamy into the low 90’s. Therefore, if you are planning on joining all the All-Star game fun outside Marlins Park, stay hydrated. It should be dry under partly cloudy skies by game time!

We have an All-Star forecast in store for tonight! pic.twitter.com/n6lgpLNDVK — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 11, 2017

Our pattern changes late Wednesday into Thursday, but it will depend if the moisture holds with the remnants of Tropical Depression Four. Right now, there is plenty of dry air and strong winds that can easily tear the disorganized showers and storms apart. Rain chances have been bumped up just in case for us on Thursday to a 70%. If the models are right, we could see periods of heavy rain lingering through Saturday.

RAIN RETURNING- We could see heavy rain starting Thursday. pic.twitter.com/oxUjVmamlo — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 11, 2017

Tropical Update: There are several areas of clouds and rain in the Atlantic Ocean, but none are being followed by The National Hurricane Center for growth. The only area that is catching their attention is the remnants of Tropical Depression Four to the north of Puerto Rico producing disorganized showers and storms. They have a recon plane on standby to get more information on it later today.

Outside of a few waves, it is quiet in the tropics! pic.twitter.com/m9HAkLggNc — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 11, 2017

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS

WSVN Channel 7