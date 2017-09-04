All Eyes on Irma

Labor Day: Look for tons of sunshine and spotty inland storms. Daytime highs will range in the 90’s. Rain chance at 30%. By Tuesday, we will have higher rain chances and they will stick around the rest of the week.

As for the weekend, our weather will depend on Irma and how close it will get to Florida. Right now, marine conditions will be choppy due to increasing winds.

Your Labor Day forecast is looking nice! pic.twitter.com/ZuuAVA9KkT — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 4, 2017

All eyes on Hurricane Irma. It is a strong storm running on all cylinders in the central tropical Atlantic Ocean. A NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft has been out investigating Irma this Labor Day and have determined it is a little stronger. Winds are now up to 120 mph. It is forecast to remain a powerful hurricane through the next 5 days. On the forecast track, the center of Irma will move near or over portions of the northern Leeward Islands Tuesday night and early Wednesday. Then it is expected to move over or stay north of Hispaniola on Wednesday as a category 4 hurricane. On Saturday, it will be located anywhere between the Bahamas, eastern Cuba or Caribbean Sea. The important thing to note is that the models and National Hurricane Center forecast track has shifted south and more west leaving the center longer over the warm waters of the Atlantic. The path Irma will take beyond the forecast cone, will depend on the timing and strength of a front.

WATCHING & WAITING: Irma's path over the weekend depends on timing & strength of front. pic.twitter.com/LbZdBd8Poq — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 4, 2017

The northern Leeward Islands will be experiencing storm surge of 6 to 9 feet above normal tide levels, rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches with isolated amounts of up to 10 inches through Wednesday. By Thursday into the weekend, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and the Bahamas including the Turks and Caicos Islands will experience damaging winds, dangerous seas and heavy rains that could lead to life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

Right now, Florida should stay informed with the latest information on Irma. Impacts “If any” and how close Irma will get to South Florida is unknown. Just make sure you have a plan, get what you need and hopefully this will be a good exercise in hurricane preparedness.

8am Advisory: NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft finds #Irma a little stronger. Winds near 120mph. pic.twitter.com/bMq54o6eDb — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 4, 2017

Have a wonderful Labor Day South Florida and keep it tuned to your Storm Station!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7