The big game is happening tomorrow night at Hard Rock Stadium and it is all about the U! Look for isolated showers on the breeze with higher humidity and temperatures in the middle 70’s early morning. By the afternoon, temperatures will warm up into the low 80’s leading into kickoff time. Rain chance is at 40% for Saturday. Over the weekend, keep in mind it will be breezy to windy along the coast, so rough seas will be in place for swimmers and boaters. Seas will start to subside after Monday.

Tropical Update: All is quiet. We are not following any areas for development at this time.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7