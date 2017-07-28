South Florida we will be above average today. What is average for this time of year is 91 degrees and we are forecasting 94 degrees for both Miami and Ft. Lauderdale. The old records are at 96 degrees, so we could also be shattering records. Will there be in any cooling showers? The forecast is calling for isolated inland storms in the afternoon. Over the weekend, winds will shift out of the southwest dragging more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico our way. This will leave us with a high rain chance on Sunday and lasting through much of the upcoming week.

Tropical Update: Broad area of low pressure producing disorganized showers and storms slowly moving west to west-northwest in the eastern Atlantic Ocean is being monitored by The National Hurricane Center. It has a low chance to form in the next 5 days. It is far away and we have plenty of time to watch!

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS

WSVN Channel 7