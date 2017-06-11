A summer break

The timing for our weather change is pretty good. The kids are now out of school having been cooped up for better than a week with daily downpours. Over the weekend, the bulk of the rain shifted away and even the cloud cover started thinning out across south Florida. It’s a relatively small break from the active weather and stormy conditions. Since it’s not likely to hold too long, enjoy the momentary “dry time”. The current weather map shows high pressure building over the western Atlantic Ocean. It’s providing us with a nice onshore breeze especially noticeable near the beaches. Even though the deep moisture has departed, there’s still enough to bring a few patchy showers from the east. The most likely time frame will be during the overnight and early morning hours. Thunderstorms, too, can flare up inland… during the heating of the day… but they’ll quickly be directed toward the western side of the state. This basic set up should last through Tuesday (and maybe Wednesday) ahead of a minor wind shift. During the middle part of the week, then, a more southerly flow is expected. Remember that tropical moisture? It may be surging back in our direction bringing heavier rounds of rain and possible storms. It’s all in conjunction with a small disturbance to our south (crossing the Caribbean) and the weakening high to our north and northeast. With any downpour later this week, temperatures will cool back slightly. Of course, that only lasts for a very short period of time.