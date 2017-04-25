A Nice Break

What a nice change! South Florida woke up on Tuesday morning with comfortable temperatures in the 60s. By midday, the lower 80s are expected.

The summer-like steam will then return as soon as Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 80s. A few degrees of warmer air does make a difference!

Along with the heat, south Florida is very dry. This water vapor map shows plenty of orange shades over the state.

Unfortunately, the fire threat has increased for those in southwest Florida. A Brush Fire Warning has been issued for Glades and Hendry until Wednesday at 8pm.

Later this week, no major changes are expected. South Florida will continue to be hot and mainly dry.

Have a great day, south Florida!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang