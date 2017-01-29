A cool rain!

We’re in between fronts, and for south Florida “it’s a cool place to be.” The initial cold front crossed our region early on Friday. We’re still feeling it now! That boundary has since stalled across the Bahamas southwestward to Cuba. As low pressure tracks along it (and deeper moisture extends from both the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico) rain will overspread much of the area on Sunday. These will be cool rain showers, incidentally. The combination of cool temperatures plus rain is uncommon for us. Typically, our only cooling comes from northerly air that lacks much moisture. Sunday showers will tend to swing from west to east… crossing south Florida and exiting by early Monday. In the meantime, the rain gear is necessary for up to a half inch of rain (potentially more in isolated spots). Nearly overcast skies will also hold as clouds simply resist much clearing until Monday. As far as our cool weather, it’s going to hang around longer than you might expect. Unusual? yes. It’s far more common for us to get a temporary taste of winter with “small cold bursts” barely lasting more than a couple of days. Instead, this one will be prolonged. The reason for this is due to a secondary cold front sagging southward into all of Florida while drawing down even colder air. By the way, this second front is also the weather agent that’s going to scour out the clouds and rain from late Sunday through Monday. Keep the jackets handy until midweek.