A bit wetter

Spring showers are likely to spread over us on Wednesday. Any rain that we get will bring relief, since we’ve been very dry so far in April. Also, as reported all across Florida, the brush fire danger has been increasing across the state. Unfortunately, the upcoming damp weather isn’t likely to last long. It’s due to a small moisture increase from the Bahamas into south Florida. Extra clouds will overspread the area during the midweek (with occasional breaks). Overall moisture levels aren’t particularly deep or impressive, but we’ll see pockets of rain especially near the coast. Meanwhile, onshore winds will be steady enough to push along the rain bands without them “sitting” over spots. Later in the week, our easterly wind pattern will turn more gusty… similar to the very start of the week. A new area of high pressure will be building down into Florida at that time. If you’re thinking ahead to Easter weekend, the forecast calls for a comfortable one. Continued mild winds will be blowing our way from the ocean.