Local Weather: A front is forecast to stall over north Florida and that will trap deep tropical moisture over South Florida. The moisture will come in waves of rain. First round will be from an upper-level low located over the Bahamas and second round attributed to a tropical wave. These features are forecast to leave our rain chances high through Sunday. Most computer models are showing that we could see anytime downpours with possibly 2 inches of rain in parts of South Florida. Early next week, we will have drier air moving in and tons of sunshine.

Rain chances will be high through the next few days.



Tropical Update:

Ophelia is the tenth hurricane of the season. It will gradually weaken and remain no threat to land. On the forecast track, it should fall apart in the cold waters of the northern Atlantic early next week.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7