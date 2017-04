Monday blues? While not a washout, today’s rain chances include some showers along the ocean breeze.

Parents, keep your umbrella handy during the afternoon hours.

Also, beach and boating conditions remain hazardous. We might sound like a broken record, but blame the breeze for that! Here are rip current safety tips:

Later this week, south Florida will gradually warm up to the mid 80s.

Make it a good one, south Florida!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang