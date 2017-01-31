Still Chilly

Local Outlook:

High pressure over the Gulf of Mexico is keeping our cold air supply from the northwest in place. This means we need to sport the Winter gear in South Florida once again as temperatures are ranging in the upper 40’s to low 50’s. This area of high pressure is expected to gradually move east into Florida today and eventually be located over the Western Atlantic Ocean by Wednesday. Once that happens our winds will veer off of the ocean to help temperature readings bounce back to seasonal levels. Overall, strong high pressure will keep us with nice sunshine, mostly dry and mild through Saturday. Enjoy!

We got enough rain last Sunday. The majority of this week is looking mainly dry. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Icrm0utifh — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 31, 2017

National Outlook:

An area of low pressure over the Great Lakes will be east off the New England coast by Wednesday. At the same time, rain and snow will fall over parts of the Ohio Valley. Some rain and snow is expected to move into the Mid-Atlantic as well. Meanwhile, over parts of the northwest, rain and high elevation snow possible through Wednesday morning spreading into the northern Rockies and expanding into the central high plains.

Rain & snow impacting Great Lakes & expected to spread into the Mid-Atlantic Wednesday. Nice for us! @wsvn pic.twitter.com/WbIJNmjWOo — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 31, 2017

Stay warm South Florida!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7