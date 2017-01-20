Storms Coming Soon

Local Outlook: High pressure will dominate with light winds and nice weather through Saturday. However, it is expected to change going into the second half of the weekend. A cold front moving through between Sunday night into Monday morning will have all ingredients necessary to increase our chance of seeing strong to severe storms. The storms that form may produce gusty winds, small hail and isolated tornadoes. Also, hazardous marine conditions are expected. Gale force winds of 30+ mph will make for very rough seas.

The front will clear by Monday afternoon with gradual clearing and cooling taking place. For now, it is uncertain how low the temperatures will go. Most of the models are suggesting middle to upper 50’s and hovering around 60 degrees along the coast.

National Outlook: Strong to severe storms will be possible across much of the southeastern United States this weekend with a warm front moving through portions of the Gulf coast, Ohio valley and Great Lakes. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted much of the region with a risk for severe storms through Saturday. These threats will shift into the eastern Gulf states and Mid-Atlantic region on Sunday.

Look for widespread rain and mountain snow spreading from California and into the Rockies through Saturday with another cold front moving onshore. Lots of rain will be possible and the forecast is calling for 3 to 8 inches along the coast and the mountains. Isolated amounts of 10 inches possible for the Sierras.

Rain & snow expected from California to the Rockies & strong storms in the Southeast U.S. this weekend. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/caMwk3q1Ax — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 20, 2017

South Florida has been placed under a slight risk of seeing severe storms Sunday night into Monday morning. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/hlKuwDM1Qg — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 20, 2017

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7