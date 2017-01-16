Local Weather: The southeast United States remain under the influence of high pressure providing for a strong ocean breeze. That very same breeze will be responsible for driving in a few stray showers. Rain chances will remain low through most of the week with a good mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will also be a touch warmer going into Wednesday with a lighter breeze. For now, if you are making it a long holiday weekend and planning to enjoy South Florida waters, use caution. Advisories remain in place for swimmers and boaters.

It will be a touch warmer and drier by Wednesday. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/0jG3yJudIb — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 16, 2017

National Weather: Big winter storm continues to produce widespread freezing rain over Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Iowa. Areas to the south the potential of seeing strong to severe storms will be possible today. By Tuesday, freezing rain and snow will move into portions of the northeast. While the Pacific northwest will experience warmer temperatures, rain and high elevation snow due to another storm moving onshore.

Freezing rain will continue to spread from Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri & Iowa with strong storms to the south. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Q58avBhqSN — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 16, 2017

Have a great day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7