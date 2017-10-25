1st Fall Cold Front

South Florida the first cold front of the season is already here! We have seen early downpours and now we have leftover clouds with a better breeze from the northwest. Soon that breeze will clear the skies and that should help temperature reading tumble into the upper 50’s for Broward and Miami-Dade. The Florida Keys will be in the low to upper 60’s. Therefore, dust off the light sweaters and jackets because we will be feeling fall South Florida style for one day. A mild and dry Friday is in the works.

Tomorrow morning temperatures will be in the upper 50's! pic.twitter.com/fFLXihN4nM — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 25, 2017

Over the weekend, computer models show that it could be a soggy one. The area of disturbed weather in the Caribbean Sea being monitored by The National Hurricane Center will be scooped up in our direction as another front works it’s way into the Southeast United States. Right now, it only has a medium chance to form. However, the primary concern for South Florida will be for heavy rain through Sunday.

Area in the Caribbean could bring more rain over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/En9Hyknk8X — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 25, 2017

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7