Logo
News
Local
Miami-Dade
Broward
Florida
Trending
US & World
Politics
Help Me Howard
Hope and Healing
Investigations
Special Reports
The LoweDown
Weather
Your Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Video Forecast
Forecast Models
Forecast Cone
Surviving a Storm
Weather Photos
Sports
All Sports
Miami Dolphins
Miami Heat
Miami Marlins
Florida Panthers
Miami Hurricanes
Florida Gators
Florida State Seminoles
Entertainment
Entertainment
Belkys’ Bite Blog
Bite with Belkys
Deco Drive
Shireen’s Favorite Things
…
Employment Opportunities
TV Listings
7News Team
Watch 7News Live
Links Mentioned On Air
Search
Search for:
Live News
°
Menu
News
Local
Miami-Dade
Broward
Florida
Trending
US & World
Politics
Help Me Howard
Hope and Healing
Investigations
Special Reports
The LoweDown
Weather
Your Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Video Forecast
Forecast Models
Forecast Cone
Surviving a Storm
Weather Photos
Sports
All Sports
Miami Dolphins
Miami Heat
Miami Marlins
Florida Panthers
Miami Hurricanes
Florida Gators
Florida State Seminoles
Entertainment
Entertainment
Belkys’ Bite Blog
Bite with Belkys
Deco Drive
Shireen’s Favorite Things
…
Employment Opportunities
TV Listings
7News Team
Watch 7News Live
Links Mentioned On Air
Search for:
Share
Share:
August 17, 2017
Test Video Player
Steven Cejas
Live Video Player Inserted
Trending
University of Florida says no to white nationalist event
Attacker drives van into Barcelona crowd; 12 dead, 80 hurt
Natalee Holloway’s father says he found human remains in Aruba
Report: FHP officers in Miami-Dade rewarded for writing tickets
Deputies: DUI suspect drove with unrestrained toddler standing in back seat
Family comes home to blood splattered on floors and walls after dog attacks intruder
Florida ranks among states with highest hate group numbers
Miami has highest percentage of poor renters living in terrible conditions
Miami-Dade and Broward Catholic schools to release students early for eclipse
More Trending Stories…
Daily news to your inbox
Search for:
See a sample newsletter
Trending
University of Florida says no to white nationalist event
Attacker drives van into Barcelona crowd; 12 dead, 80 hurt
Natalee Holloway’s father says he found human remains in Aruba
Report: FHP officers in Miami-Dade rewarded for writing tickets
Deputies: DUI suspect drove with unrestrained toddler standing in back seat
Family comes home to blood splattered on floors and walls after dog attacks intruder
Florida ranks among states with highest hate group numbers
Miami has highest percentage of poor renters living in terrible conditions
Miami-Dade and Broward Catholic schools to release students early for eclipse
More Trending Stories…
This Week's Circulars