Scheduled Brightline rail service improvements to shut down roadways

MIAMI (WSVN) - Construction crews working for All Aboard Florida will cause temporary road closures in Miami.

According to a Brightline spokesperson, improvements will be made for the introduction of the Brightline passenger rail service and will affect the several intersections with the railway.

Northwest 10th and 11th streets, at the Florida East Coast Railway, will be closed on April 17, at 7 a.m., until April 23, at 6 p.m.

Then, at Northwest 14th Street and the Florida East Coast Railway, the intersection will be closed on April 24, at 7 a.m., until April 30, at 6 p.m.

