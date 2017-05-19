Police search for a shooter in NWMD

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are still searching for the person who gunned down a man in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The victim, 36-year-old Robert Henton, was killed in a drive-by shooting in April.

Henton was with two other people outside a home along Northwest 24th Avenue and 56th Street when someone pulled up in a car and opened fire, according to police.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.