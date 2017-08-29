Officials urge Brazoria County residents near Houston to ‘get out now’ after levee breaks

A file image of flooding due to Harvey in Houston.

HOUSTON (WSVN) – Officials have urged residents in Brazoria County, which is near Houston, to evacuate after a levee breached.

According to Brazoria County’s Twitter account, at 10:31 a.m. a notice was sent advising residents to “get out now.” The notice reads, “NOTICE: The levee at Columbia Lakes has breached!! GET OUT NOW!!”

