Officials investigate North Miami Fire

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Scorched walls and a charred roof remain after Miami-Dade Fire rescue put out a fire in North Miami late Wednesday afternoon.

The fire occurred in an apartment along Northeast 127th Street and 12th Avenue and damaged at least four other units.

There were no injuries, and the fire has been extinguished, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

