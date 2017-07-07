Merkel: Violent G-20 protests unacceptable

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is saying that violent protests are unacceptable as police and demonstrators skirmish in Hamburg.

Merkel on Friday thanked security forces for their work as the Group of 20 met behind a heavy police presence in the city.

She said: “I have every understanding for peaceful demonstrations, but violent demonstrations endanger human lives, they endanger people themselves, they put police officers and security forces in danger, put residents in danger, and so that is unacceptable.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.