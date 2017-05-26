Memorial Day Weekend events on South Beach to affect traffic

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach will be hosting Urban Beach Weekend and, for the first time, the Air and Sea Show during Memorial Day Weekend.

The Air and Sea Show will feature sky performances by a top-flight military fleet of jets, bombers and boats.

While some tourists are excited for the “drinks and fun,” another is excited for the “scenery and the young ladies.”

Though these events will likely cause increased traffic at the beach, Ocean Drive will be closed during the holiday weekend, and both Washington and Collins Avenue will experience one-way traffic at night.

As the Fort Lauderdale Great American Beach Weekend starts on Saturday, route 81A will be closed and detoured in some areas along Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Citing financial issues, the World OutGames canceled most of their events hours after before the 10-day LGBT-themed gathering was scheduled to kick off. Memorial Day Weekend. A few small sporting events are still expected to take place as scheduled.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.