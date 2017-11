PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida restaurant got a special delivery, Wednesday.

7Skyforce HD flew over the scene near Southwest 66th Avenue and Pembroke Pines Road in Pembroke Pines.

An SUV smashed into the restaurant — breaking through the front glass.

No injuries were reported.

