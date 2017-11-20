Annual turkey giveaway feeds hundreds of families in Overtown

MIAMI (WSVN) - Families lined up at Dorsey Park in Miami, for the annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway at Dorsey Park.

More than 500 families that live in Overtown have been given the chance to receive a turkey for Thanksgiving, along with other non-perishable items. The line stretched along Northwest 17th Street, Monday morning, and some lined up as early as 7:30 a.m.

The Overtown Neighborhood Advancement Team hosted the giveaway alongside Brightline, who served as a sponsor.

Recipients were ecstatic to receive food to fill their tables this Thanksgiving. “Turkey, ham, collard greens, macaroni and cheese, cornbread, dressing,” said recipient Laquisha Wright as she smiled and laughed. “All that good stuff! Potato pie, sweet potato pie.”

“Oh, it’s wonderful — wonderful,” said another recipient, James Wallace. “Miami’s one of the greatest cities you can live in in the nation.”

Brightline spokeswoman Ali Soule described the day of giving. “Being part of the community and giving back is essential for us,” she said. “It’s important to see all of these folks out here who are really excited to have this opportunity to get a delicious meal and to provide and have a happy, healthy holiday.”

Those who received food pre-registered for the event, which is expected to end at 1 p.m.

