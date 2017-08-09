Zimmerman, Gonzalez pace Nats over Marlins 10-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ryan Zimmerman had four run-scoring hits, including two solo home runs, drove in five runs and became the franchise’s all-time RBI leader as the Washington Nationals defeated the Miami Marlins 10-1 on Wednesday night.

Gio Gonzalez (10-5) allowed one run over seven innings after nearly tossing a no-hitter against the Marlins in his previous start. In between, he missed a turn to be with his wife for the birth of their second child.

Bryce Harper had two hits and two RBIs for Washington while Howie Kendrick added three hits, including two doubles, and drove in three runs.

Major League home run leader Giancarlo Stanton went hitless for Miami after homering twice this series.

Zimmerman also walked, scored four runs and finished a triple shy of the cycle. He passed Tim Wallach (905) for most RBIs in Expos and Nationals history with his second-inning homer.

In Washington’s 1-0 win on July 31, Gonzalez held Miami hitless through eight innings and finished with a one-hit shutout. He allowed seven hits, struck out six and didn’t walk a batter in the rematch.

The Marlins ended any no-hit drama early, but didn’t score until Ichiro Suzuki’s RBI hit in the fourth. Suzuki had three hits.

Adam Conley (4-5) pitched five innings for Miami, surrendering five runs and 11 hits.

Harper scored from first on Zimmerman’s double in the third for a 3-0 lead after reaching with a run-scoring single.

During a two-run fifth inning, Zimmerman knocked in Harper after the slugger’s drag bunt single and Conley’s wild pitch.

Conley was 2-1 with a 2.42 ERA in four starts since his recall from Triple-A New Orleans on July 18.

Zimmerman entered Wednesday batting .076 (2 for 27) since July 31. Last month he became the franchise’s all-time leader in home runs. Montreal relocated to Washington following the 2004 season.

Kendrick played left field after leaving Monday’s win with back stiffness. His double was Washington’s only hit during a three-run sixth.

Stanton smacked home run No. 38 in Tuesday’s 7-3 win. The right fielder had five homers and nine RBIs with a .368 (7 for 19) batting average over the opening five games of the seven-game road trip.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: OF Christian Yelich was out of the lineup for the first time since June 25 and only the third time all season. Yelich is 2 for 16 on the road trip.

Nationals: 2B Daniel Murphy (hip) remained out of the starting lineup for a second consecutive game, but Nationals manager Dusty Baker is hopeful for a Thursday appearance. . RHP Stephen Strasburg (elbow nerve impingement), out since July 23, expects to make a rehab appearance in the near future after throwing 57 pitches during a simulated start at Nationals Park on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Dan Straily (7-8, 3.77 ERA) is 0-1 with a 5.79 ERA in two starts against Washington this season.

Nationals: RHP Tanner Roark (9-7, 4.82) is 3-1 with a 2.96 ERA in four starts since the All-Star break.

