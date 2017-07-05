Yelich powers Marlins past Cardinals 5-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Christian Yelich’s long drought is over.

Yelich hit a three-run drive for his first homer in 32 days, helping Jose Urena and the Miami Marlins beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-2 on Tuesday.

“It’s been a long time,” Yelich said. “I’ve kind of been grinding through some stuff.”

JT Riddle added a two-run single for Miami, which had dropped five of six. Dee Gordon had three hits, and Giancarlo Stanton reached three times.

Yelich erased a 2-0 deficit with the big blow in Miami’s five-run sixth. Gordon doubled with one out and Stanton reached on a throwing error on second baseman Matt Carpenter before Yelich hit a drive to center off Lance Lynn (6-6).

“I would like to have that pitch back,” Lynn said.

Marcell Ozuna followed with a single and Martin Prado doubled with two out to set up Riddle’s big single.

“Hitting is contagious,” Riddle said. “(Yelich) started it and we all just followed.”

It was Yelich’s first homer since he connected for a two-run shot against Arizona on June 2. He has eight homers this season after hitting a career-high 21 last year.

Greg Garcia hit a two-run homer for St. Louis, which lost for just the second time in seven games. Carpenter had two hits.

Urena (7-3) struck out seven in five innings. He was charged with two runs and three hits.

“He’s the type of guy that just grips it and rips it,” Miami catcher A.J. Ellis said. “He’s trusting his stuff more and it shows.”

Drew Steckenrider, Kyle Barraclough and David Phelps each pitched a scoreless inning before AJ Ramos finished for his 14th save in 15 opportunities.

“Nine great innings from all the (pitchers),” Ellis said.

The Cardinals jumped in front on Garcia’s second homer of the season in the fifth. But the Marlins broke loose in the sixth.

Miami broke a four-game losing streak in St. Louis.

GOING IN REVERSE

St. Louis outfielder Tommy Pham went 0 for 4 and struck out four times after reaching base in all five trips to the plate in Monday’s 14-6 win. He went 3 for 3 and walked twice.

IN A PINCH

St. Louis pinch hitters lead the majors with a .348 average (40 for 115). Jose Martinez has a team-high six pinch hits in 14 at-bats. Rookie Luke Voit is 3 for 3.

GONE

Marlins left-hander Jeff Locke was designated for assignment after giving up 11 earned runs in 2 2/3 innings of Monday’s loss at St. Louis. Locke was 0-5 with an 8.16 ERA in seven starts. Steckenrider was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: INF Jedd Gyorko was held out of the game after leaving Monday’s contest in the fifth inning with a cramping issue. … INF Kolten Wong will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on Wednesday. Wong was placed on the 10-day disabled list on June 15 with a triceps injury.

UP NEXT

Cardinals right-hander Mike Leake (6-6, 2.97 ERA) will take on Miami right-hander Edinson Volquez (4-8, 3.97 ERA) in the third game of the four-game series on Wednesday. Leake is 6-1 with a 2.36 ERA in seven career starts against the Marlins. Volquez tossed a no-hitter against Arizona on June 3.

