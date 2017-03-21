Yankees shortstop Gregorius hurts shoulder, return uncertain

New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius has a bruised right shoulder, ending his time at the World Baseball Classic and leaving his status for opening day in doubt.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi didn’t put on a timetable on a return, only saying, “He’s going to be sidelined for a bit.” The Yankees start the regular season April 2 at Tampa Bay.

It is not certain how or when Gregorius got hurt while helping the Netherlands reach the semifinals of the WBC. He hit .348, driving in eight runs and scoring five in the tournament.

Without him, the Netherlands were eliminated when they lost to Puerto Rico 4-3 in 11 innings Monday night.

Gregorius had an MRI in Los Angeles on Sunday. He was returning to the Yankees’ spring training complex in Tampa, Florida, and will be re-evaluated by team doctors.

Gregorius is among a handful of major league players to leave their WBC team because of injuries.

Miami third baseman Martin Prado strained his hamstring while playing for Venezuela and returned to the Marlins last weekend. All-Star catcher Salvador Perez of the Royals injured his knee in a home plate collision and also left the Venezuelan team.

The Yankees have backup shortstops Ronald Torreyes and Ruben Tejada in camp, along with utilityman Tyler Wade and top prospect Gleyber Torres.

The 27-year-old Gregorius hit .276 with 20 home runs and 70 RBIs last season.

BRANTLEY’S BACK

All-Star outfielder Michael Brantley got two hits in his return to the Cleveland lineup. Coming off a year almost totally lost to shoulder trouble, he drove in a run and scored once against the Dodgers.

The 29-year-old Brantley is cautiously optimistic about becoming a regular once again for the AL champions.

Brantley injured his shoulder diving for a ball on Sept. 22, 2015. He played only 11 games last year and has had two operations.

TEBOW TOWN

Tim Tebow’s next team on his baseball journey will be the Columbia Fireflies. The former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback will start the regular season with the New York Mets’ Class A club in South Carolina.

The 29-year-old Tebow is batting .235 with four hits in 17 at-bats for the Mets this spring. The outfielder will wear his football number, No. 15, with the Fireflies.

TWINS 8, BLUE JAYS 2

Toronto star Josh Donaldson made his spring training debut, going 0 for 2 with a walk in his first game since injuring his right calf more than a month ago. The 2015 AL MVP was the designated hitter, and is scheduled to play third base Wednesday.

Blue Jays starter Francisco Liriano struck out 10 in 4 2/3 innings.

Byung Ho Park and Miguel Sano homered for Minnesota. Park is competing for a roster spot after being designated for assignment on Feb. 3.

RED SOX 7, ORIOLES 4

Kyle Kendrick continued his bid for a spot in the depleted Boston rotation by working five innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs while striking out four.

The Orioles have said they want to stretch out Vidal Nuno as a starting pitcher, but the veteran just back from playing for Mexico in the World Baseball Classic did not make it out of the second inning. He allowed three earned runs in 1 2/3 innings.

MARLINS 9, BRAVES 3

Miami starter Stephen Fife worked four scoreless innings, giving up three hits and walking one while lowering his spring ERA to 1.50. Justin Nicolino gave up an earned run and two hits in four innings of relief.

R.A. Dickey went 5 2/3 innings in the start for Atlanta and was touched for six runs. Marcell Ozuna homered off the knuckleballer.

TIGERS 5, METS 1

Detroit starter Anibal Sanchez pitched four scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out five.

Matt Harvey gave up three runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings, striking out four. Mets manager Terry Collins had expressed concerns about Harvey’s command, but the former ace walked none.

James McCann homered off Harvey, and Nick Castellanos connected later.

YANKEES 9, NATIONALS 3

Matt Holliday hit a two-run homer and Brett Gardner had a two-run single for New York. Michael Pineda had his first rough outing in four starts this spring, allowing three earned runs in 1 1/3 innings. Pineda entered the day with a 1.80 ERA.

Adam Eaton and Adam Lind had RBI hits for Washington. Bryce Harper had two hits.

PIRATES 5, RAYS 4

Jordy Mercer and Jose Osuna each hit a two-run homer, and Adam Frazier had three hits for Pittsburgh. Jameson Taillon pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed two earned runs.

Kevin Kiermaier, who finalized his six-year, $53.5 million contract with Tampa Bay earlier in the day, went 2 for 2 with an RBI. Rays starter Blake Snell, competing for a front-end rotation slot, went five innings and allowed four earned runs.

CUBS 9, ROCKIES 6

Matt Szczur homered and had three hits for Chicago, and Kyle Schwarber added an RBI single.

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks allowed two earned runs in 4 2/3 innings. He has not walked anyone in 13 2/3 innings this spring and has 14 strikeouts.

DJ LeMahieu doubled for Colorado.

GIANTS 3, WHITE SOX 2

San Francisco starter Johnny Cueto threw five innings, allowing just one earned run.

Reynaldo Lopez, one of the top pitching prospects the White Sox acquired from Washington for outfielder Adam Eaton, threw six shutout innings.

REDS 10, ROYALS 6

Jason Hammel went 5 1/3 innings in the start for Kansas City, scattering three hits and allowing one earned run while striking out five.

Looking to nail down a spot in the Reds’ rotation after injuring an ankle in his last start, Rookie Davis worked four strong innings for Cincinnati, giving up one earned run. Joey Votto doubled in three at-bats and is hitting .164 this spring.

INDIANS 14, DODGERS 5

Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer gave up seven hits, including two homers, in five innings.

Dodgers starter Brandon McCarthy was touched up for six hits and five runs, but only two of them were earned in 4 1/3 innings. Chase Utley and Joc Pederson homered.

CARDINALS 12, ASTROS 6

St. Louis starter Mike Leake allowed four runs in five innings, and former closer Trevor Rosenthal threw three scoreless innings with five strikeouts. Jose Martinez and Greg Garcia homered for the Cardinals.

Josh Reddick went 3 for 3 and Jake Marisnick doubled twice for Houston. Joe Musgrove gave up two runs in five innings.

PADRES 3, RANGERS 2

Christian Bethancourt hit a game-ending home run for San Diego after starter Clayton Richard threw five innings, allowing two runs and five hits.

Elvis Andrus and Ryan Rua each had two hits for Texas. Nick Martinez tossed 5 1/3 solid innings, giving up one run and four hits.

DIAMONDBACKS 10, ATHLETICS 6

Kevin Cron homered and drove in three runs for Arizona. Taijuan Walker allowed four runs and six hits over 4 2/3 innings in his fourth spring start.

Oakland starter Sean Manaea threw five innings, yielding one run and three hits with five strikeouts. Khris Davis had a two-run double.

