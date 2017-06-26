WSVN employees participate in Heat Media basketball tournament

MIAMI (WSVN) - Some WSVN employees were on hand to join the 2017 HEAT Media Challenge basketball tournament, Sunday. However, things didn’t go according to plan.

The game began in WSVN’s favor, but, according to sports reporter and team coach Donovan Campbell, the referee may have had it out for us.

WSVN producer Nick Agress thinks the blame belongs to Donovan. “We had a lot of turnovers, but ultimately, it’s the leadership of the team that really affects the players on the court, so we might want to talk to our coach about that,” he said, jokingly.

However, Miami Heat P.A. Announcer Michael Baiamonte says it goes beyond the coach. “It takes more than just a fancy suit and the guy with the brains to make that team on the floor successful,” he said. “It’s the combination of those players and all the heart that they have, and how you can get the best out of them.”

In the end, it was a team effort, and we kind of fell a little short. But a good time was had, and that’s what is important.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.