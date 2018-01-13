MIAMI (WSVN) - Wodapalooza, the world’s largest functional fitness event, is giving athletes from around the world a chance to show off their skills in Downtown Miami this weekend.

The competition began Thursday at Bayfront Park and consists of over 1,600 athletes.

Over 30,000 spectators have gathered to watch the event that was started seven years ago by two Miami residents.

The first two days have belonged to Dakota Rager in the Men's Elite Division, and he closes out Saturday with another win, extending his lead. Kari Pearce claims her first win of the weekend on the @rpmtrainingco Chipper and gets ready for the final day of #WZA 2018 in 3rd place pic.twitter.com/dBbGGu2Dwo — The Wodapalooza (@thewodapalooza) January 14, 2018

Athletes battle through grueling workouts throughout the event, which ends Sunday. The winner will earn a $200,000 prize.

