Whitecaps beat Minnesota United 3-0 to take MLS West lead

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Yordy Reyna and Brek Shea each had a goal and an assist and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat Minnesota United 3-0 on Wednesday night to join Portland atop the Western Conference standings.

Erik Hurtado also scored for Vancouver (13-9-5). The Whitecaps and Timbers each have 44 points, but Vancouver has the tiebreaker with one more victory — and has played two fewer games. Seattle is third with 43.

David Ousted made just one save for his sixth shutout of the season.

Reyna opened the scoring in the fifth minute, and teamed with Shea to set up Hurtado’s goal in the 31st. Shea scored in the 88th.

Expansion Minnesota dropped to 7-15-5.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.