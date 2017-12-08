Watt, Olsen, Jenkins, Smith among NFL Man of Year finalists

NEW YORK (AP) — J.J. Watt, Malcolm Jenkins, Greg Olsen and Alex Smith are among the 32 nominees for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award given by the NFL.

Each team nominates one man for the award, which honors a player’s work away from the game and his demeanor during play.

A selection panel is asked to vote for players based on involvement in the community and performance on the playing field.

Finalists are announced in January during halftime of the AFC championship game and the winner will be revealed at NFL Honors, when The Associated Press announces its individual award winners, on the night before the Super Bowl.

The panel consists of Commissioner Roger Goodell; NFL Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility Anna Isaacson; Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson, who won the award in 2006; last year’s winners, Larry Fitzgerald and Eli Manning; representatives from NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN; two national sports writers; Connie Payton, Walter’s widow; Brian Gallagher, the CEO of United Way Worldwide; and Terrance Williams, the CMO of Nationwide, which is the presenting sponsor of the award.

The nominees:

Arizona Cardinals — Patrick Peterson

Atlanta Falcons — Ben Garland

Baltimore Ravens — Benjamin Watson

Buffalo Bills — Lorenzo Alexander

Carolina Panthers — Greg Olsen

Chicago Bears — Sam Acho

Cincinnati Bengals — Michael Johnson

Cleveland Browns — Randall Telfer

Dallas Cowboys — Travis Frederick

Denver Broncos — Chris Harris Jr.

Detroit Lions — Haloti Ngata

Green Bay Packers — Clay Matthews

Houston Texans — J.J. Watt

Indianapolis Colts — Darius Butler

Jacksonville Jaguars — Malik Jackson

Kansas City Chiefs — Alex Smith

Los Angeles Chargers — Casey Hayward

Los Angeles Rams — Rodger Saffold

Miami Dolphins — Kenny Stills

Minnesota Vikings — Kyle Rudolph

New England Patriots — Nate Solder

New Orleans Saints — Cameron Jordan

New York Giants — Mark Herzlich

New York Jets — Quincy Enunwa

Oakland Raiders — Bruce Irvin

Philadelphia Eagles — Malcolm Jenkins

Pittsburgh Steelers — Cameron Heyward

San Francisco 49ers — Bradley Pinion

Seattle Seahawks — Michael Bennett

Tennessee Titans — Wesley Woodyard

Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Clinton McDonald

Washington Redskins — Nick Sundberg

