BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Anton Waters scored 11 points and matched his career-high with 10 rebounds to help Western Kentucky beat Florida Atlantic 69-54 in a Conference USA opener on Saturday.

Que Johnson and Jabari McGhee each scored 13 points for Western Kentucky (7-7, 1-0), which outrebounded FAU 50-29 but shot just 12 of 22 from the line. Pancake Thomas had 11 points and five assists.

Adonis Filer scored 16 points to lead FAU (4-8, 0-1). Ronald Delph and Nick Rutherford added 10 points apiece.

The game was tied 41-41 before the Hilltoppers used a 24-8 run and led 65-49 with three minutes to play. McGhee dunked twice and scored eight points while the Owls missed 12 field goals and a free throw during the stretch.

Western Kentucky coach Rick Stansbury, in his first year with the Hilltoppers, recorded his 300th career win.

