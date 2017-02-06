Washington University lifts suspension of men’s soccer team

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Washington University in St. Louis has lifted its suspension of the men’s soccer team after concluding the squad didn’t violate the school’s sexual harassment policy.

The men’s team was suspended in December for what the university said then were sexually explicit comments and other inappropriate behavior toward the women’s team. Details have not been disclosed.

But Lori White, the vice chancellor for student affairs, said in a statement Monday that an investigation by the university’s Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards determined that not all the men took part in the questioned activities. White says some members tried to “discourage this kind of behavior.”

White says the men’s team is on probation until all its players have completed mandatory educational training.

