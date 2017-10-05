Vikings add RB Stevan Ridley, place rookie Dalvin Cook on IR

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have signed veteran running back Stevan Ridley to replace injured rookie Dalvin Cook.

The Vikings placed Cook on injured reserve and added Ridley to the roster Thursday. Cook tore the ACL in his left knee Sunday, cutting short a promising first season in the NFL.

Ridley was a third-round draft pick by New England out of LSU in 2011. He has 2,914 career yards on 688 carries for three teams. He rushed for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Patriots in 2012 but has bounced around the league the last two years. Ridley was in training camp with Denver this year but released during the final cuts before the regular season.

He’ll complement Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon in the Vikings’ backfield.

