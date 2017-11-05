Video shows Miami-Dade officer apparently punching woman at UM game

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - There was an apparent hard hit at Hard Rock Stadium during the Miami Hurricanes game, Saturday, but it wasn’t on the field.

A 7News viewer recorded video of a commotion in the stands as the University of Miami team faced off against Virginia Tech.

The footage shows a woman being carried off by Miami-Dade Police. An officer then appears to punch her right in the face.

In a phone interview, Nick Doyon, the spectator who recorded it, said he was stunned by what he saw. “Everyone was disgusted by it,” he said. “Whether or not she kicked him or whatever she was doing, you can see in the video, she doesn’t deserve to be punched in the face like that, especially by a grown man.”

It remains unclear what led to the woman being removed, or whether or not she was arrested.

7News reached out to Miami-Dade Police for comment, but as of early Sunday morning, had not yet received a response.

The Hurricanes prevailed over Virginia Tech 28-10.

