WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Tennis superstar Venus Williams attended a deposition in West Palm Beach months after, authorities said, she was involved in a crash that claimed a man’s life.

Thursday’s deposition is the latest development in a lawsuit filed against Williams by the family of 78-year-old Jerome Barson.

Investigators said Barson was a passenger in the Hyundai Accent that, witnesses told police, was struck by Williams after she ran a red light on June 9.

Barson remained in the intensive care unit at St. Mary’s Medical Center until he died, June 22.

Barson’s family is blaming Williams for the crash, but Williams told police she did not see the Accent until the two vehicles collided.

Police said Williams broke no laws and was not at fault.

