UTEP beats Florida Atlantic 60-55 behind Artis, Harris

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Dominic Artis scored 12 points with nine rebounds, Omega Harris had 11 points and eight boards, and Texas-El Paso beat Florida Atlantic 60-55 on Thursday night.

Adonis Filer hit a 3 for Florida Atlantic to pull to 42-40 with 11 minutes left. Filer added another layup, again reducing the deficit to two, 46-44, but Matt Willms made a pair free throws, and Harris sank a foul shot and a layup for a 51-46 lead to keep Florida Atlantic at bay the rest of the way.

Willms and Kelvin Jones each added 10 points for UTEP (12-15, 10-5 Conference USA), which shot 23 for 47 (49 percent) from the floor, better than its 5-for-11 shooting from the foul line (45.5).

Filer led Florida Atlantic (9-17, 5-10) with 15 points and Gerdarius Troutman added 12. The Owls were 24 for 55 (43.6) from the floor, but managed just 3-for-19 shooting (15.8) from the behind the arc.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.