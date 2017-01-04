USF fires men’s basketball coach Orlando Antigua

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — South Florida has fired coach Orlando Antigua 13 games into his third season at the American Athletic Conference school.

Athletic director Mark Harlan announced the move Tuesday, saying assistant coach Murry Bartow will lead the Bulls (6-7, 0-2) for the remainder of the season.

Antigua leaves with a 17-48 record at USF, which hired the former Kentucky and Memphis State assistant under John Calipari in March 2014.

The Bulls went 9-23 in Antigua’s first year and finished 8-25 last season. The dismissal comes with more than two years left on Antigua’s contract.

Harlan said in a statement that the change was made following a “thorough and deliberate review” of the program. A search for a successor will begin immediately.

