University of Miami’s Richt named 2017 ACC Coach of the Year

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - University of Miami head football coach Mark Richt has been named as the 2017 Atlantic Coast Conference Football Coach of the Year.

The announcement was made Tuesday afternoon.

Richt guided the Hurricanes to their first ACC Coastal Division championship and a top-10 national ranking in his second year at the helm of his alma mater.

According to the ACC, Richt is a semifinalist for the 2017 George Munger College Coach of the Year Award presented by the Maxwell Football Club.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.