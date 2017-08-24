UM head coach speaks on Rozier’s progress as new QB starter

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Hurricanes have announced that sophomore quarterback Vincent Testaverde is leaving the team.

Vincent is the son of ‘Canes Heisman winner Vinnie Testaverde.

7News wasn’t allowed to shoot the ‘Canes scrimmage, Thursday.

Coach Mark Richt talked about his new starter Malik Rozier.

“I mean, he did well,” said Richt. “He missed a couple, he dropped a couple, there was a couple batted down. There’s just inconsistencies in the passing game.”

