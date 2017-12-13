MIAMI (WSVN) - An NFL Hall of Famer who played for the University of Miami Hurricanes is denying allegations of sexual harassment.

UM alum Warren Sapp is one of several current and former employees of the NFL Network to be accused of sexual misconduct by a co-worker.

A former stylist for the network filed a lawsuit describing what she calls several sexually inappropriate encounters with Sapp and two others.

During a radio interview on Wednesday, Sapp denied those allegations. “I’m here because it’s not ‘Me Too,'” he said. “I didn’t sexually harass nobody. I ain’t sent nobody no text message, no nudies, no nothing.”

The NFL Network has suspended those current employees involved in the lawsuit and is investigating the allegations.

Sapp no longer works for the network.

