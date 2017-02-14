UConn streak hits 100

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Add 100 consecutive wins to the UConn Huskies’ long list of milestones that includes 11 women’s basketball national titles.

Getting Number 100 was a little tougher than many of the previous 99, which UConn won by an average 38.7 points. Gabby Williams scored a career-high 26 points and Napheesa Collier added 18 to help the top-ranked Huskies beat No. 6 South Carolina 66-55.

The game drew a sellout crowd of 10,167 that included past greats Sue Bird, Maya Moore, Tina Charles and Breanna Stewart, who helped the Huskies to the first 75 wins of this streak.

