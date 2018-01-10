UCF fans pay for billboard to challenge Alabama to game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSVN) — The University of Alabama may have won the college football national championship, but University of Central Florida fans believe they earned the title with their undefeated season.

The school declared itself the national champion team, even throwing a celebratory parade at Walt Disney World. Florida Gov. Rick Scott issued a proclamation declaring the Knights as national champions as well.

Now UCF fans have taken it one step further by purchasing a billboard in Tuscaloosa, challenging the Crimson Tide to a home and home series, Fox 6 reports.

Alabama was voted the number 1 team in the final AP college football rankings after beating Georgia in Monday night’s champion ship game, receiving 57 of the 61 first-place votes. UCF received the four remaining votes, and ultimately ended up ranked sixth.

