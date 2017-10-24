TSA precheck program implemented at select NFL stadiums

(WSVN) - The Transportation Security Administration may be bring their talents to the National Football League, allowing fans to get prechecked.

At certain locations, NFL fans will be able to sign up for the TSA precheck program. According to Business Wire, the San Francisco 49ers will begin experimenting with the new method of getting fans into stadiums.

Apply for the program costs $85 and is valid for five years.

While the program has yet to find its way to Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins and Hurricanes, TSA said they are looking to expand.

