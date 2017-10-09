Tom Petty’s ‘Won’t Back Down’ echoes through UF stadium

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) – Gainesville native Tom Petty was honored at Saturday’s University of Florida football game, thanks to thousands of Gators fans.

On Saturday, UF hosted the LSU Tigers in a coveted rivalry matchup. Petty worked as a groundskeeper at UF before becoming a rock and roll star with his band, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

Those attending Saturday’s game joined together to sing “I Won’t Back Down” before the beginning of the fourth quarter.

According to ESPN, UF’s website announced they may adopt the song as a new tradition during home games.

