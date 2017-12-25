Titans RB Murray hurts right knee in loss to Rams

NEW YORK (AP) — Tennessee could be without starting running back DeMarco Murray next week when it tried to clinch a playoff spot.

Murray injured his right knee with 2:23 left in the game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Coach Mike Mularkey said his running back will have an MRI, but it doesn’t look good.

The Rams lost left guard Rodger Saffold to a rib injury late in the game. Los Angeles safety Marqui Christian also hurt a shoulder.

Dallas played most of its game without five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith. He started against Seattle despite a right knee injury that kept him out of practice most of the week. He came out after the first series.

Other injuries included Cincinnati linebacker Vontaze Burfict. He returned after missing two games with a concussion only to hurt his right shoulder before halftime of a game against Detroit. Bengals running back Joe Mixon also returned after missing two games with a concussion. He left Sunday with an injured right ankle in the first quarter.

Buffalo lost backup running back Travaris Cadet to a right ankle injury in the second quarter. Safety Micah Hyde and cornerback Shareece Wright both left in the second half against New England. Both were shaken up on separate plays.

The Falcons lost tight end Levine Toilolo to a knee injury in the second half of their game against the Saints. New Orleans left tackle Terron Armstead suffered a thigh injury in the second half.

Miami had a pair of defensive players go down. Tackle Vincent Taylor hurt his knee on the opening kickoff, cornerback Alterraun Verner hurt his hamstring later in the half.

The Jets lost defensive end Leonard Williams in the second half with a back injury.

The Giants lost their leading receiver, tight end Evan Engram, in the first period with a rib injury. New York safety Landon Collins was knocked out of the game with a forearm injury in the third quarter.

Arizona linebacker Haason Reddick left with a foot injury in the second quarter.

