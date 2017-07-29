Titans extend deal with 2-time Pro Bowler Jurrell Casey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to a multi-year extension with two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jurrell Casey.

The team announced the extension Friday as the Titans went through their conditioning test.

Casey still had two seasons remaining on his current contract. ESPN reported Casey received a four-year, $60.4 million extension.

General manager Jon Robinson says it’s rare to do an extension this early, but calls Casey someone they want to keep around for years.

The Titans drafted Casey in the third round in 2011. He has missed only two games, playing in 94 with 33 sacks, 41 tackles for loss and 106 quarterback pressures. He is the team’s first back-to-back Pro Bowl defensive player since Albert Haynesworth in 2007-08.

